Been doing some thinking lately about the city of Monmouth.
With the long-overdue departure of the current city manager, it’s a long-overdue time for the Monmouth city council to merge the Monmouth Police Department with the award-winning Independence Police Department, to form a unified tax district — as was done years ago, when the Monmouth Fire Department and Independence Fire Department merged to form our current well-run Polk Fire District No. 1.
A unified law enforcement district would require lower taxes than the current two separate departments, while providing equal or better services.
As a major “side” benefit, the merger would allow the current grossly oversized Monmouth police building to be used as a new city hall — in a very publicly visible location for accessibility — all sorts of possibilities.
I hope the Monmouth city council will do some thinking also, about the direction the city is headed.
Just a thought.
Paul Sieber
Monmouth
