Regardless of how you vote, remember ballots are due by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21. It’s probably too late to get them in the mail, so look for a drop box near you (see page A3) and be sure to swing by and deliver it. The good news about the drop boxes is no postage is required.
A lot of important issues and positions are on this May ballot. Some open spots have no official person running to fill those. In some cases, our neighbors are running write-in campaigns.
These mid-year elections don’t always have the best turnout, but that does not mean they have less value than the ones in November.
School boards will be formed, whose members will direct policy about education in our public schools. The fate of our public safety system is on the ballot.
While presidential elections may be decided by the electoral college, and sometimes it seems Portland wins out in state elections, the issues on the May 21 ballot are hyper-local — your vote really does count.
Take a moment and fill in the bubbles, sign it and find your nearest drop box. Participate in the future of your community by casting your vote for who you want to represent you on the cemetery board, school board, etc.
The election results will come in Tuesday night after the Itemizer-Observer goes to press. See us online at Polkio.com on May 22 for results, follow us on Twitter, and pick up the May 29 issue for results.
