We are no longer suffering from oppressive heat, thanks to coastal winds that blew in on Monday night, but that does not mean the hot summer — that just started on June 20, a mere 10 days ago — is done with us.
As we head into the July Fourth weekend, keep in mind that the earth has been baked under record-breaking temperatures and drier-than-normal conditions for the past few months. A burn ban is in effect and fireworks will be particularly dangerous this year.
The memory of last year’s wildfires that destroyed homes, nearly wiped out entire towns, and perhaps permanently altered beloved destinations should be an ever-present reminder of how careful we should be while enjoying the holiday this weekend.
Please follow the advice of local and state fire officials this weekend and throughout the summer. Stay safe and remember the best fireworks shows are put on by professionals.
Also, keep water conservation in mind, particularly for Dallas residents as drought conditions could be declared at some point this summer.
It’s not a bad idea to learn new ways to conserve water regardless of an official drought declaration. We may find that extended heat waves are our new normal, and if that is the case, consider conservation now as an investment in the future.
