In previous columns, I have discussed numerous actions that we can take as individuals to make a positive difference for our climate. We have also talked about the many opportunities now available with the Inflation Reduction Act to save money while we save energy and address climate change. There are also actions that our local governments can take to make a difference in the community’s efforts to combat the climate crisis.
In the Spring of 2021, the cities of Independence and Monmouth issued Resolutions that made concrete commitments to action. In nearly identical Resolutions, passed by the two city councils and signed by the respective mayors, Independence and Monmouth officially recognized the global climate crisis and pledged to take actions to address the issue. Those resolutions (#1916, adopted and approved May 18, 2021 by Monmouth and #21-1548, passed and signed April 27, 2021 by Independence) are promises to residents of the two cities to implement certain policies.
Specifically, the Resolutions both state “The city of Monmouth (city of Independence) recognizes the global climate crisis and its current and projected effects on our community and its residents;” and “The city of Independence (city of Monmouth) joins a world-wide call to limit or reverse climate change at all levels of government.”
Furthermore, these Resolutions state that “The city of Monmouth (city of Independence) recognizes the need for full community participation and inclusion in the planning and implementation of change at the city level;” and “the city of Monmouth (Independence) commits to establish a joint committee with the city of Independence (Monmouth) to guide the cities’ climate efforts;”
The cities resolve to “partner with the joint committee to educate our residents about steps that are needed to limit the magnitude and effects of global warming; and to hearing the committee’s recommendations and working with city staff to draft resolutions to support council-approved recommendations;”
Since the passage of these Resolutions nearly two years ago now, members of the Monmouth Independence Community Climate Task Force have met with officials from both cities to express our desire to see action on the commitments made in the two Resolutions, specifically the formation of the joint committee. No action has been taken.
Perhaps we can all resolve in the new year to see these promises fulfilled.
Michael Cairns is a retired U.S. EPA research scientist, community volunteer, and a 45-year resident of Independence. To learn more about a local climate action group, go to www.mitown-climate.org or email michael.cairns@yahoo.com. The full text of the Resolutions by the cities of Independence and Monmouth may be found on their respective websites.
