In previous columns, I have discussed numerous actions that we can take as individuals to make a positive difference for our climate. We have also talked about the many opportunities now available with the Inflation Reduction Act to save money while we save energy and address climate change. There are also actions that our local governments can take to make a difference in the community’s efforts to combat the climate crisis.

In the Spring of 2021, the cities of Independence and Monmouth issued Resolutions that made concrete commitments to action. In nearly identical Resolutions, passed by the two city councils and signed by the respective mayors, Independence and Monmouth officially recognized the global climate crisis and pledged to take actions to address the issue. Those resolutions (#1916, adopted and approved May 18, 2021 by Monmouth and #21-1548, passed and signed April 27, 2021 by Independence) are promises to residents of the two cities to implement certain policies.

