We at the Itemizer-Observer are thrilled to be publishing next week on Christmas Day.
It’s not a completely unusual thing. Every six years, Dec. 25 falls on a Wednesday, our publishing date. Because the mail is not delivered on Christmas, you should receive your special Christmas edition of the Itemizer-Observer on Tuesday, Dec. 24, Christmas Eve.
To mark the occasion, our news team is busy collecting letters to Santa from children throughout Polk County. We will print their letters for all to see and enjoy before sending those precious notes on to the North Pole where they belong.
We are working on an exclusive interview with the big man himself.
Our advertising team is busy collecting holiday wishes to you from our local businesses.
We’ll have a Mini Page to entertain the family Christmas afternoon.
As always, we’re on the lookout for local news to bring you that week, too.
We’ll have earlier deadlines, so if you have something you want to share with the community, be it on the social page (due by Thursday at noon) or a letter to the editor (due Friday by 10 a.m.), or even an obituary (due Friday by 4 p.m.), we will need those things earlier this week. Send any of these to ionews@polkio.com, and we’ll do our best to share your information.
We are so grateful for you, our readers, for sharing this year with us. We appreciate the businesses who advertise with us. And we are thankful for the U.S. Post Offices for delivering us to your mailboxes each week.
