My last column talked a bit about the exciting provisions of the new Inflation Reduction Act as it relates to clean energy, saving money, and helping our climate. Today I’d like to expand on that discussion and announce a free in-person event that will help everyone answer their questions about how they can benefit from this game-changing legislation.

On Oct. 27 at 7 p.m., in the Monmouth Library (168 Ecols Street S) Julie Williams from Seeds for the Sol will help us wade through the various rebates and tax credits available to people who buy solar, heat pump, and various electric appliances. Along with a solar installer and a heat pump installer, Julie will describe incentives available to folks, based on income level. All income levels will benefit, but those at or below the median local income figure are able to reap even greater financial benefits.

