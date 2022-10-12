My last column talked a bit about the exciting provisions of the new Inflation Reduction Act as it relates to clean energy, saving money, and helping our climate. Today I’d like to expand on that discussion and announce a free in-person event that will help everyone answer their questions about how they can benefit from this game-changing legislation.
On Oct. 27 at 7 p.m., in the Monmouth Library (168 Ecols Street S) Julie Williams from Seeds for the Sol will help us wade through the various rebates and tax credits available to people who buy solar, heat pump, and various electric appliances. Along with a solar installer and a heat pump installer, Julie will describe incentives available to folks, based on income level. All income levels will benefit, but those at or below the median local income figure are able to reap even greater financial benefits.
This event is sponsored by the Monmouth Independence Community Climate Task Force, in partnership with the City of Independence, the City of Monmouth, Seeds for the Sol, Peak Ductless Heating and Cooling, and Pure Energy group. The Monmouth Public Library will be our gracious host. There will be plenty of time for Q&A because of the complex nature of some of this information.
The IRA provides billions of dollars for homeowners, but also for renters and owners of multi-family housing units. Under the Act, a household making $50,000 per year—about 75% of the U.S. median income—will be eligible for up to $14,000 in home electrification incentives. Many will be able to use these incentives and additional federal tax credits alongside state and local incentives to replace their home’s aging water heaters, furnaces, and air conditioners with new modern electric equipment at zero upfront cost. Upgrading homes to be all-electric will not only improve comfort and indoor air quality but give these households immediate economic benefits. The monthly savings in utility bills will then continue far into the future.
A recent letter to the editor in this newspaper bemoaned the expected loss of the many benefits of oil and gas as we move toward renewable energy sources. In particular, the writer talked about all the plastic products made from fossil fuels. That’s a sad way to look at the story. We will still be able to make all the plastic things we want. The problem comes from the burning of that oil and gas and is leading us toward a world in which humans will not be able to live. Big Oil would like us to believe we will need fossil fuels forever, and that we just cannot get the energy we need from the sun and the wind. Big Oil is wrong.
Please join me in Monmouth on Oct. 27 to learn how we can move toward renewable energy AND save money.
Michael Cairns is a retired U.S. EPA research scientist, community volunteer, and a 45-year resident of Independence. To learn more about a local climate action group, go to www.mitown-climate.org or email michael.cairns@yahoo.com.
