Previous columns have discussed numerous actions that local families can save money while taking positive steps to become more sustainable regarding our climate. Today we’ll learn of ways now available under the new Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) to help save our planet while vastly improving our individual lives and spending less money doing so.

The IRA includes provisions to reduce drug costs to consumers, reduces inflation, creates well-paid jobs, and provides access to health care for more Americans. For this column however, we will focus on the climate provisions of the legislation.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.