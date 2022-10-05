Previous columns have discussed numerous actions that local families can save money while taking positive steps to become more sustainable regarding our climate. Today we’ll learn of ways now available under the new Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) to help save our planet while vastly improving our individual lives and spending less money doing so.
The IRA includes provisions to reduce drug costs to consumers, reduces inflation, creates well-paid jobs, and provides access to health care for more Americans. For this column however, we will focus on the climate provisions of the legislation.
It invests nearly $400 billion over 10 years in tax credits aimed at steering consumers to electric vehicles and prodding electric utilities toward renewable energy sources like wind or solar power. The measure provides $260 billion in clean-energy tax credits to boost investment in solar, wind, hydropower, and other renewable energy.
For households, it offers rebates to help cover the cost of installing heat pumps, batteries, and solar panels. Lower- and middle-income households can claim a $4,000 tax credit to buy used electric vehicles. It has more than $20 billion to support agriculture practices that release less carbon into the air. For regular folks, the average family will save about $1025 in energy costs.
Regarding electric cars, these vehicles are inexpensive to operate, clean powered, and now, much less expensive to purchase. But fossil fuel voices still try to drag us back. I recently saw a social media post suggesting that replacing the battery in a hybrid electric car would cost upward of $70,000. When I investigated, it turns out to be between $2000 and $8000. How much does it cost to replace a gas burning engine?
Some question what will become of the depleted batteries in a few years. It turns out that these hi-tech batteries are nearly 100% recyclable. The precious metals in them will and are being used in the manufacture of new EV batteries. Beware of negative voices from the past.
Researchers say that taken together, by 2030, the legislation’s steps will cut greenhouse gas emissions by about 40% below emission levels in 2005, doing about two-thirds of the work needed to close the gap between current policy and the nation’s 2030 climate goal.
The IRA includes a slew of benefits for businesses, too. They will be able to claim credits to replace traditional cars with electric ones, saving as much as 30 percent on each vehicle’s cost. Other incentives will encourage businesses to build and use cleaner energy. And the credits will for the first time apply to publicly owned utilities and nonprofits.
We just might be turning a corner on the battle to save life on Earth from the fossil fuel industry.
Michael Cairns is a retired U.S. EPA research scientist, community volunteer, and a 45-year resident of Independence. To learn more about a local climate action group, go to www.mitown-climate.org or email michael.cairns@yahoo.com.
