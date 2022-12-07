The Oct. 27 public event was well attended and we learned a lot about the financial and climate benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act. Although specifics remain to be finalized in the state in the next few months, renters and homeowners alike will be able to save money while we adopt technologies that use far less energy. Consult sources such as Seeds for the Sol and Energy Trust of Oregon via their websites.
In today’s column, I want to resume talking about simple ways we as individuals, businesses, and local governments can more toward more green ways of being.
Before I introduce new ideas, I must reiterate something that I mentioned in my first column, and it’s something that I am irritated about every day. That is people who leave their vehicles running while parked, many times even when they have left the vehicle! I guess this time of year drivers want to stay warm by using the car’s heater, but really? At the price of gasoline and diesel today, wearing a warmer coat makes a whole lot more sense.
Moving on, but in a similar vein, please turn off the lights when you leave a room and unplug appliances when not in use. I’ve always thought it was overkill, but friends in Germany even unplug the TV when they turn it off.
Another thing you can think about doing this time of year is buying and planting native trees. While they do their photosynthesis thing, they remove lots of CO2 from the atmosphere. County Soil & Water Conservation Districts (SWCDs) have annual native plant sales where you can get native plants at a very reasonable price. Polk SWCD is taking orders now for pickup in early February. Their website (https://www.polkswcd.com/plant-sale.html) will tell you everything you wanted. Benton, Marion, and Yamhill SWCDs have similar sales this time of year. When you plant in late winter/early spring, there’s no need to water.
Finally, I’ll suggest two other things you can do for the climate, although they may not seem climate-related on first look. Recycling paper, glass, plastics, oil, batteries, and metals reduces the emissions of greenhouse gasses because the manufacture of new materials uses more natural resources and emits far more CO2 than does the recycling of materials.
Eating less meat also doesn’t seem to be related to climate change, but it is. Aside from the methane emissions from cow “burps”, the amount of water used per pound of beef, pork, or chicken meat produced is staggering. Google it some time. Energy use from the farm to the table is huge. If we substitute chicken for beef, or beans and rice for chicken, in just a few meals per week, we can make a huge contribution to the solution. Plus, we’ll be healthier.
Michael Cairns is a retired U.S. EPA research scientist, community volunteer, and a 45-year resident of Independence. To learn more about a local climate action group, go to www.mitown-climate.org or email michael.cairns@yahoo.com.
