With more news of COVID-19, it is important to stay calm and maintain your health and that of your family to the best of your ability. Whether you think the news has been blown out of proportion, or you are frustrated at the lack of information being released — as we are — the advice to wash you hands, avoid touching your face, get good sleep and eat well is good any time of the year.
Of course not everyone has access to good, healthy food. The Dallas Rotary Club is partnering with the Marion-Polk Food Share to collect donations of healthy foods for those in need in our community. The drive will be held for the entire month of March.
Meanwhile, Dallas city manager Brian Latta said the city is preparing for a possible coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak. We appreciate his willingness to be prepared while not causing panic or blowing it out of proportion. His first step? Providing a link to the Oregon Health Authority on the city’s website where people can get the latest information straight from the source.
