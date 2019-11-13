Phew. Fall sports has ended, and what a season it was! All of our Polk County athletes worked hard over the last several months to be the best they can be. And our coaches were right there alongside them, working long hours, evenings and weekends.
Our teams experienced highs and lows, losses and wins, and should be proud of what they achieved.
The Dallas Dragons football team made it through to the first round of playoffs — for the first time since 2016. The Perrydale Pirates football team also made it through to the first round of playoffs, since 2015.
The Perrydale Pirates volleyball team took sixth overall in state for the 1A league. Junior Toby Ruston, of DHS, took an eighth place podium finish at the state championship cross-country meet. The Central Panthers volleyball team learned how to become competitive under the leadership of new head coach Bruce Myers. The Central boys soccer team pushed through a tough season, and the Dallas Dragons girls soccer team won several games during its season, coming back from a zero-win season last year.
Our athletes and coaches should give themselves a pat on the back for showing up every day to work hard and to do their best. Success doesn’t always look like the number of wins had that season.
Winter sports is right around the corner, but in the mean time, take a breather, relax — you earned it.
