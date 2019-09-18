I stopped at the (Dallas) District office/Morrison School last week to leave some costume supplies for the students. (They put on a fantastic Halloween event for the kids in town.)
I asked to use a handicapped accessible restroom before I left. The one I was shown to had many limitations, so I wrote a note for the school board to suggest that they update to a more accessible accommodation. (I even made suggestions on how to proceed with changes.) I reminded them to make sure a men’s restroom also was evaluated and changed as needed.
I was surprised to have a phone call (that had to go to message) from the new superintendent, Andy Bellando. He apologized for what happened, and wished to speak with me to be sure I was OK. I spoke to him later, and he was quite gracious. I reminded him to check the other schools, as I had experience with another school in the past.
We are fortunate to have someone who cares enough to be fully involved in handling problems, even though he is in a temporary position. I think Dallas is lucky to have him.
Barbara (Barb) Chrisman
Dallas
