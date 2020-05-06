Do you have something to say about the upcoming primary election? You have just one more week to submit a letter to the editor on a election issue or candidate before ballots are due on May 19. Last call for letters is the May 13 edition. Letters for that issue are due May 11 at noon.
Just as a reminder of our policy, if you’ve already written an election letter, you can’t submit another. Election letters must be short and sweet, limited to 100 words.
You should have your ballots in hand now as they were mailed last week.
Remember if you get your ballot filled out in time, you can drop it in the mail. Otherwise go to https://www.co.polk.or.us/clerk/elections/ballot-drop-sites to find where to drop off your ballot.
If you have not received your ballot, or if you have questions, call the Polk County Clerk’s office at 503-623-9217.
