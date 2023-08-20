America has a history of disobedience to authorities, perhaps beginning with the Boston Tea Party, 1773, where rebels tossed a shipment of British tea into the ocean in protest of the government’s taxation without representation. Henry David Thoreau spent a night in jail, refusing to pay a poll tax because of his opposition to the Mexican-American war and slavery. He was angry when someone payed his tax and he was released. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., an ordained minister, led many non-violent protests against segregation laws until his assassination April 4, 1968.
The apostle Paul wrote: “Let every person be subject to the governing authorities. For there is no authority except from God, and those that exist have been instituted by God. Therefore whoever resists the authorities resists what God has appointed, and those who resist will incur judgment.” (Romans 13: 1-2, English Standard Version). Were those protesting Americans wrong? For the answer, we must consider other scriptures.
When the Jews were in Egypt, after the death of Joseph, a new king arose who enslaved the Jews and decreed that all male Hebrew babies should be killed at birth. “But the Hebrew midwives feared God and did not do as the king of Egypt commanded them...” (Exodus 1:17, ESV). This disobedience resulted in the survival of baby Moses, who would later lead the Jews out of Egypt. The prophet Daniel refused a king’s edict forbidding prayer and was thrown for a night in a den full of hungry lions. He was saved when God “…sent his angel and shut the lions’ mouths,…” (Daniel 6:21, ESV).
In the New Testament, Jesus witnessed the desecration of the temple by vendors and “…he drove out all who sold and bought in the temple and he overturned the tables of the money-changers and the seats of those who sold pigeons. He said to them, ‘It is written, ‘My house shall be called a house of prayer, but you make it a den of robbers.’” (Matthew 21:1-13, ESV).
At the birth of the church, the apostles were arrested by authorities for spreading the good news of Jesus. God miraculously freed them from prison and they returned to the temple again to preach. They were arrested a second time and the ruling high priest said, “We strictly charged you not to teach in this name, yet here you have filled Jerusalem with your teaching and you intend to bring this man’s blood upon us. But Peter and the apostles answered, ‘We must obey God rather than men.’” (Acts 5: 28-29, ESV).
So, what about Paul’s advice to submit to the government in Romans chapter 13? The next verse in that chapter shows the kind of laws Paul said merit our obedience: “For rulers are not a terror to good conduct, but to bad. Would you have no fear of the one who is authority? Then do what is good, and you will receive his approval, for he is God’s servant for your good.” (Romans 13:3-4 ESV). Paul did not always bow to the rulers in control. As a new believer in Damascus, the ruling Jewish authorities were going to kill Paul. Instead, he escaped them when “…his disciples took him by night and let him down through an opening in the wall, lowering him in a basket.” (Acts 9:25, ESV). Paul wrote regarding Jewish laws, “For freedom Christ has set us free; stand firm therefore, and do not submit again to a yoke of slavery.” (Galatians 5:1, ESV). The Bible at times not only allows civil disobedience, it requires it.
In our day, governments shut down public worship, stating it risked public health. At the same time, some leaders stood in huge crowds protesting racism without masks. For them, as one news source stated, social justice mattered more than social distance. It was then that a few churches and church leaders decided to reopen the doors, most notably Pastor John MacArthur of Grace Community Church in Sun Valley, California. He is featured in the recent movie, “The Essential Church,” along with two Canadian pastors who each spent a month in jail for holding in-person worship services.
So, how do we decide when to obey and when to disobey? First, ask if the rule or law is in God’s territory. Jesus said while looking at a Roman coin engraved with Caesar’s image, “Therefore render to Caesar the things that are Caesar’s, and to God the things that are God’s.” (Matthew 22:21, ESV). Second, consider the whole message of the Bible. Often heroes of faith have bravely decided to resist authorities to give God preeminence in their lives. Third, do not act alone, but ask the believing family of God. When Peter took his stand against the ruling authorities and would not be silent, he used the pronoun “we.” He and all the apostles agreed on this resistance.
An inspired wise teacher of long ago wrote: “For everything there is a season, and a time for every matter under heaven: “…a time to embrace, and a time to refrain from embracing; a time to seek and a time to lose; a time to keep, and a time to cast away; a time to tear, and a time to sew; a time to keep silence, and a time to speak;…” (Ecclesiastes 3:5-7, ESV).
Mr. Pastor (yes, that is his last name but not his profession) is a local resident and graduate of Bethel Theological Seminary in Minnesota (M.Div., M.Th.).
