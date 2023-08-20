America has a history of disobedience to authorities, perhaps beginning with the Boston Tea Party, 1773, where rebels tossed a shipment of British tea into the ocean in protest of the government’s taxation without representation. Henry David Thoreau spent a night in jail, refusing to pay a poll tax because of his opposition to the Mexican-American war and slavery. He was angry when someone payed his tax and he was released. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., an ordained minister, led many non-violent protests against segregation laws until his assassination April 4, 1968.

The apostle Paul wrote: “Let every person be subject to the governing authorities. For there is no authority except from God, and those that exist have been instituted by God. Therefore whoever resists the authorities resists what God has appointed, and those who resist will incur judgment.” (Romans 13: 1-2, English Standard Version). Were those protesting Americans wrong? For the answer, we must consider other scriptures.

