An unfortunate dog darts under the wheels of an automobile and the tearful child asks her parents a question that makes theologians scratch their heads, “Will Fido be in heaven?”
In five years of formal post-graduate theological education, I never received one biblical dogma for dogs. Canine theology is partially muzzled by the ignoble tasks dogs perform in the pages of the Old Testament. A fool returns to his folly like a dog returns to his vomit (Proverbs 26:11). Dogs in ancient times were ownerless scavengers that sometimes subsisted on human flesh (I Kings 14:11; II Kings 9:34-37). Both dogs and cats were popular with the Egyptians. Such conspiracy with the despised enemy further lowered their status among Hebrews.
So, it is no surprise that no Scripture promises a deluxe, heavenly kennel for dogs and cats.
However, some help is offered by biblical descriptions of God’s dealings with the animal kingdom. The animal world seems to have a unique line of communication with God. Animals quietly and orderly filed into Noah’s ark (Genesis 6:20). Mule-headed Balaam was saved by a donkey (Numbers 22:26-31). Jonah’s animal rescue was more unpleasant. When he was tossed into the raging Mediterranean Sea, a big fish, perhaps a whale, swallowed him whole and, three days and three nights later, regurgitated him onto a Palestinian shore (Jonah 1:17; 2:10).
The animal kingdom is not held accountable for violent acts. Rather, the entire world, both animate and inanimate, subserviently and undeservedly suffers the effects of humans’ sin: “The creation was subjected to frustration.” (Romans 8:20, New International Version).
Jesus assured his hearers of God’s loving concern for even the most insignificant creature: “Are not two sparrows sold for a penny? Yet not one of them will fall to the ground apart from the will of your Father.” (Matthew 10:20, NIV).
Finally, the animal kingdom will share in the blessings of the new heavens and the new earth. Carnivores will become herbivores. Wolves, lambs, lions and calves will cohabit peacefully. A little boy will lead them all with no fear of danger. (Isaiah 11:6-9; 65:17,25). Although the Bible’s comments are few, all animals seem to have a bright future.
Whether Fido will at some future day romp and rollick with his human family again is not clearly promised. A veil of mystery has always draped over heavenly details. But for a God who was described by the apostle Paul as “able to do immeasurably more than all we ask or imagine” (Ephesians 3:20), it is well within the reach of faith to tell our child that Fido is safe in the arms of God and heaven will be full of wonderful surprises. Maybe Fido will playfully wrestle with a lion!
[Brief bio: Mr. Pastor (yes, that is his last name but not his profession) is a local resident and graduate of Bethel Theological Seminary in Minnesota (M.Div., M.Th.).]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.