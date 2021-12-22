Hello, Polk County. It’s me, your old friend Santa Claus.
And not just any ol’ Santa Claus. I’m the Santa Claus without pants – the one you might have seen if you were hapless enough to be driving down LaCreole Drive past the Dallas Aquatic Center in the final year of the last century.
Perhaps that requires a bit of explanation.
In my day job back then, I worked for the Itemizer-Observer where I gained a reputation for being a good sport. Need someone to march through 100-degree heat in the Summerfest parade dressed as a giant inflatable rolled-up newspaper? Ask Tom. The read-a-thon assembly at Independence Elementary School short an Elvis impersonator? Tom kinda sort resembles Elvis – at least in the later years.
True enough. Elvis and I both entered our 40s with certain horizontal challenges. Fortunately, I managed to survive to my late 50s and counting. Having so many roles – not to mention rolls – under my belt makes me a popular actor for certain, shall we say, “character parts.”
Santa Claus tops the list. Leaders of the Dallas Chamber of Commerce tapped me to play the right jolly old elf for several years, usually at the library or senior center.
Then someone came up with a brilliant idea in 1999. Why not have Santa Claus appear at the aquatic center?
Actually, in hindsight, I can offer several reasons. First of all, asking someone to dress up in a faux fur Santa costume and fake beard at an aquatic center is just the sort of cruel and unusual punishment the Eighth Amendment ought to prevent. It’s like dressing for a polar expedition in the Okefenokee Swamp.
However, I can definitely recommend it as a weight-loss program. I dropped at least 30 pounds during the hour and a half I sat just beyond the pools and offered children candy canes.
Children tend to generously suspend their disbelief when it comes to subpar Santa imitations. However, there isn’t a child in Dallas who wanted a candy cane while entering or leaving a pool. None of them even wanted to give Santa the time of day.
Why would they? They knew there was no way I was the genuine article. Who but the most deranged of ersatz Santas would set up court in an aquatic center? Clearly, I was an imposter – certainly not someone who could be trusted in their homes while they slept.
Let this clod slide down the chimney? Mom and dad better have taken out extra insurance.
The whole experience was a complete bust. So when my time was mercifully over, I dragged my sorry red rear to my Chevy Cavalier in the parking lot. I was still in costume as I packed Santa’s lawn chair (yes, lawn chair) and other stuff in the trunk.
Just then, a family drove into the parking lot with a load of excited children. I could hardly break character. I prepared to distribute candy canes and Christmas greetings. Tragically, as I’m sure the kiddies eventually related to their assorted therapists, bending over to pack up the trunk had loosened the Santa pants that were already hanging on only by a drawstring and wishful thinking.
How to put this delicately? Let us say that on this cold winter’s night, my pants decided to head for southern climes. It was only by the greatest of Christmas miracles that my underwear decided not to come along for the ride, thus sparing me possible criminal charges.
The family, seeing my drawers drop, broke several land speed records as they departed the parking lot. At least one other car honked. Someone from yet another car yelled that I wasn’t wearing pants. (Thanks, friend. I knew that.)
OK, so as Christmas tales go, this one isn’t exactly “The Gift of the Magi.” I have no heartwarming conclusion, no profound morals to share – other than there’s a reason the Real Santa wears suspenders, and so should you if you want to be his stunt double.
Nonetheless, this story has spread immeasurable cheer throughout my family over the years, even if it’s a bit at my expense. We call it “The Night of the Christmas Moon.”
If you were unlucky enough to see the Christmas Moon that year, my long-belated apologies. May this Christmas be brighter. May Santa give you all that you wish for – and nothing no one should have to see.
Tom Henderson is a freelance journalist. He lives in Independence.
