We’ve long noticed that in our county, our young Boy Scouts seem to be motivated to reach the rank of Eagle Scout.
In fact, this hard-earned, highly respected rank of Scouts is generally seen as a rare thing. So far this year, the Itemizer-Observer has covered the achievements of six Eagle Scouts as they’ve completed community service projects to earn the rank.
We’re not quite sure why we seem to have so many young men (and soon, women) who push through their teenage years dedicated to Scouting and the community, but we’re proud of them. We know that it takes gumption and follow-through to get to Eagle, and as teens get older, they can easily be distracted by other things, including school and extra-curricular activities.
We are working on a story about it, and invite all Eagle Scouts in Polk County to send us in your story — how old were you when you achieved Eagle? What was the driving factor in accomplishing the feat? What did your project entail? How did it help shape you into who you are today? We will share as many of your experiences as we can. Send us a picture, or bring it in and we’ll scan it. Young and old, we’d love to share your story as we look further into the phenomenon. Send us your stories at ionews@polkio.com.
