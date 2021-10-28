This week, a reader pointed out that we have been too lenient in enforcing a portion of our policy on letters to the editor.
Sheridan resident Virginia Veach wrote her own letter to the editor (on this page) with a request that we believe bears repeating. She asks that we do a better job standing by this part of the letter policy:“letter writers who disagree with other published letter writers should maintain a civil discourse and address the subject, not the author.”
The letter Veach refers to isn’t the first to trespass on the policy of late. Better screening is overdue. If we find you have violated this policy, you will receive a kind request you revise it or we reserve the right to edit it. Our policy (available in full in the letters section of this page) allows a lot of leeway — as it should — for expressing opinion.
We will print all letters that do not violate it. We appreciate the time and effort writers put into submitting letters, and the passion behind the drive to write them.
But please focus on the issues when debating other writers, and, in general, try to keep it classy, lest our letters inbox become something more akin to a Facebook comment thread. Nobody wants that.
