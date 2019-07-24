Thursday and Friday, the Polk County Itemizer-Observer was honored with a number of awards by the Oregon Newspapers Publishers Association.
Among them was the Elmo Smith Award for General Excellence, third place. Fellow journalists in Kentucky judged entries from Oregon this year, and decided your local newspaper was the third best in its class in the entire state.
Reporter Jolene Guzman swept the category for best feature story: general, taking home first, second and third place. Reporter Jennifer Biberston took third place for best local column. Reporter Audrey Caro took third place for best feature story: personality, and second place for best feature photo. Editor/General Manager Emily Mentzer took third place for editorials and third place for best feature photo.
None of this would be possible without you, our readers, our community, letting us into your lives and sharing your stories. Thank you, Polk County, for continuing to support us through readership and subscriptions. Thank the local advertisers you see in the paper by supporting their businesses.
We are truly honored to be your local newspaper since 1875, and look forward to many decades to come.
