The general election campaign is in full swing, so now our editorial page is open to your letters addressing candidates and issues on the Nov. 3 ballot.
In an effort to make room for all writers who wish to send in a letter, our letters policy has a few more restrictions on election-related letters.
First of all, you just get one chance to write per election, so if you have multiple candidates you would like to endorse — or not — you must do so in one letter.
Second, election letters are limited to 100 words. That’s not a lot, we know, but it assures we will have plenty of space for everyone’s voice this election season. You have until Oct. 28 to submit a letter before ballots are counted.
Local races will be especially crowded this year, as cities have seen an uptick in people wanting to serve as mayor or on the city council. For lists of the candidates in each city, see page A9.
To learn more about the candidates, look for our coverage on local races starting this month.
