Whew! another Presidential election is over — well — perhaps we are awaiting final results still, but the ads and campaigns are finished.
And we couldn’t be more relieved.
Election results came in after the I-O’s deadline on Tuesday afternoon, so if you are looking for the outcome for local races, go to www.polkio.com or look for updates on our Facebook page.
We will have full election coverage in the Nov. 11 edition of the I-O.
Due to the Veteran’s Day holiday falling on Nov. 11, will have early deadlines this week.
Our deadlines information is in the staff information box on this page, but for the Nov. 11 edition, everything will move a day earlier.
That means social news is due Wednesday (today), community event notices are due Thursday, letters to the editor need to be sent by 10 a.m. Friday and obituaries are due on 4 p.m. on Friday.
For advertising, classified display ads are due 11 a.m. Thursday, classified line ads are due at noon on Friday and public notices are due at noon on Thursday.
