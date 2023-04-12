Eventually every school system in America will have to fence in every school and put an armed guard at every gate. Inside the school building cameras will have to be focused on doors and vulnerable glass windows and someone will have to monitor all the cameras. Some school systems will be slow on adding such security but lawsuits from teachers will eventually bring more stringent security into reality.

The Nashville shooting of three children and three adult workers was another heinous act carried out by a deranged person. Someone who commits such an act is beyond mentally ill, they have become mentally deranged. Sadly, the individual waited too long to get psychological help.

