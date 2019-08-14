I find it is about time I joined the conversation about the “Round About“ traffic circle at Clow Corner Road intersection with U.S. 99W. Highway planners back before World War II planned for 99W to become a four-lane major north-south highway through Oregon. Right of way was purchased (and is still owned) by the State of Oregon for that purpose. Current traffic on 99 could make good use of an extra two lanes. Looking into the very near future, it will become a necessity. When that time arrives, road crossings like Clow Corner will be rebuilt into overpasses. For economic reasons, if no other, put in the traffic lights now and save the money for future construction of the overpass. Believe me, there will be enough traffic to justify it.
Harold E. Pippin
Monmouth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.