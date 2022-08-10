Jesus gave an urgent message involving children, which is recorded in three of the gospels. “I tell you the truth, anyone who will not receive the kingdom of God like a little child will never enter it.” (Luke 18:17, New International Version). What did Jesus mean when he said children must be role models for anyone who would enter the kingdom of God? The answer may surprise us.

Is it innocent, pure love? Author and lecturer Leo Buscaglia, tells of a four-year-old boy whose elderly neighbor had just lost his wife and was in his yard crying. The little boy went over, climbed onto his lap and sat there. When his mother asked what he said to the neighbor, the child said, “Nothing. I just helped him cry.”

