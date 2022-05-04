A county commissioner is more than just a normal job. To do it right, it takes someone who loves the community and truly wants to serve the people. It takes time and dedication to fulfill the many responsibilities of this position. Someone who has the passion, experience, integrity, and work ethic for this is my dad, Micky Garus.
He is always willing to go out of his way for anyone and everyone, to help with whatever it is they need. Growing up, my dad would do anything for me to make sure I was safe and happy. He also taught me to always do everything 100%, or do not do it at all. That is always his mentality no matter what he is doing, and I have always admired him for that. That is exactly why he would be the perfect fit for Polk County Commissioner. He will put his all into this position, and work hard for the community that we live in, making it better for everyone.
When I was younger, my dad would drive me into Keizer to play club softball because there was not a program here. After doing that for a year, my dad created a club softball program in Dallas called Lady Dragons. Not only was this something he did for me, but he did it for the community. This was something special for all girls who could not afford to travel far and play on an expensive team. He has coached and positively impacted the lives of literally thousands of kids. When he sees a need, he just gets the job done whatever it takes. By doing this, he brought people together building an even stronger community. This is just one of the many things he has done.
There are so many people that come to my dad when they need advice, help, or if there is a problem because they know he knows how to handle any situation. Being a commissioner, there are lots of responsibilities and big decisions that need to be handled. The good news is he already has experience with this, and people can rely on him to come up with a solution that’s best for everyone. I have watched him volunteer countless hours working on Dallas City Council and other boards, sometimes dedicating more time for the community than he did for his own personal businesses. He has always sacrificed to put others first.
I always go to my dad whenever I need help or if I am in a bad situation, and he has never let me down. That is just the kind of person he is, and this is why he will make a good commissioner. In a lot of ways, he has already been serving and representing the people in Polk County. Even as a private citizen, he’s done more for people than what many of our elected officials are currently doing.
Ever since I was a little girl my dad has supported everything I do, and now it is my turn to do the same to him. Every day I see the love and care my dad has for our community, how much he loves people, and how much he already does to make Polk County a better place. Some people can write or say some pretty mean things, and it’s obvious they have never taken the time to really know who he is, or what he has done, he would do whatever needed done, to help those people also. He will work hard, and he will serve all the people of Polk County, because that’s what he does.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.