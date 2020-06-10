To Dallas High School and Central High School graduates: congratulations on your achievement. This year has been historic — some would say historically strange — but that didn’t stop you from finishing your education. Nice work.
We would also like to recognize the efforts the Dallas and Central communities went to honor this year’s senior class. In a year that made prom, senior awards banquets and large graduation ceremonies impossible, school leaders came up with creative ideas to send off graduates in style.
In Dallas, there was a parade of the Class of 2020 through town, and a social distance-safe walk across a stage — complete with elbow bumps instead of handshakes.
We send a huge thank you to the anonymous donor, Pacific Power, the city of Dallas and the many volunteers who made and posted the banners of each senior on power poles throughout Dallas streets. That must have been an unexpected and heartwarming experience for graduates to see their banners for the first time.
Central did its best to replicate a traditional graduate ceremony by putting on individual 20-minute events for groups of seven graduates at a time. The effort took from early morning to late in the evening to complete. Thank you Central administrators, teachers and staff for putting in a very long day to honor your seniors, and to family members and friends who may have had to watch from afar to make sure all was safe on their loved one’s big day.
Graduates, you’ve earned you diploma under trying circumstances, and now it’s time to move on to bigger tasks. Good luck.
