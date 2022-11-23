Nov. 24, 1970
Independence Enterprise – Monmouth Herald
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Online only/e-edition -- One Month
|$6.00
|for 30 days
|Online only/e-edition One Year
|$32.00
|for 365 days
Are you an existing print subscriber? Verify your subscription to receive complimentary online access.
Print subscriptions which include online access
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|In County - One Year
|$40.00
|for 365 days
|In County - Two Years
|$75.00
|for 730 days
|In County - Six Months
|$25.00
|for 180 days
|In State - One Year
|$45.00
|for 365 days
|Out of State - One Year
|$50.00
|for 365 days
Nov. 24, 1970
Independence Enterprise – Monmouth Herald
The most remarkable thing to remember about the American rite called Thanksgiving is that it was born and celebrated and sustained in moments of highest risk and greatest peril.
Contrary to the old school-book image of the American cornucopia spilling forth bounty, Thanksgiving was celebrated first when only half of the original Plymouth colonists had survived the preceding year and upon the occasion of the only successful harvest the group had yet achieved.
The day was given re-birth by George Washington when the tiny nation was learning to walk and elevated to the perpetual status by Abraham Lincoln when Americans were killing each other in Civil War.
The philosophy of the day has not been simple thanks. The philosophy has been a combination of obeisance to divine will and faith in the endurance of mankind.
Remember that background this year, when we have brighter horizons than Plymouth or Mount Vernon or Gettysburg.
This year we see a terrible war waning toward its end; we see the economy struggling to a balanced position; we see leadership churning into being; we see dialogue returning to scenes of bitter battle.
We see hope.
As Governor of Oregon, I proclaim Thursday, Nov. 24, 1970, a day of Thanksgiving throughout Oregon.
Let us join together in thanks to God for the agonies we have been spared, for the strength we have been given to survive, for the human dream of excellence, and the chance we have to attain it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.