May is Mental Health Awareness Month and highlights the importance of being open about our mental health. We’ve all experienced the challenge of managing our ever-changing world.
It can be overwhelming.
But learning to recognize, it’s OK not to be OK can be a vital first step to getting back on track.
Everyone experiences feelings of hopelessness, fear, doubt and anxiety. We all have ups and downs. How we cope with these emotional shifts can help us through those lower moments. Acknowledging that it’s OK not to be OK allows us to experience our feelings and then take intentional actions to deal with those emotions in a positive way.
Here are some strategies to build a positive mindset when not feeling OK:
Journal — then flip
Write down what’s on your mind. Reflect. When you spot negative thoughts, flip them to make a positive. Instead of, “I have to go to work so early, it’s exhausting!” — tell yourself, “Being up early for work, I get to see the sunrise.” Write this in your journal; try to make it your focus.
Do the basics
The importance of sleep, healthy eating and staying hydrated cannot be understated. They support a strong immune system and are foundational to our physical and mental health.
• Get sufficient sleep: For adults — 7 to 9 hours. For teenagers, younger and elderly — 8 to 11.
• Drink enough water: Activity level, climate, metabolism and body size all help determine how much water you need. A simple indicator — pay attention to the color of your urine; pale yellow is good. Drink before you’re thirsty. Track what you drink and set a sip time.
• Eat right: This can be a real chore when you’re down. Choose fresh foods. Eat a variety of fruits and vegetables. Giving our bodies fuel can help us start to feel better.
Practice mindfulness
Perspective counts for a lot when we’re not at our best. Practicing gratitude, mindfulness and kindness are good strategies to regain a positive outlook on the world.
• Jot down what you’re thankful for. Maybe it’s the sunshine, a friend or a tragedy avoided. Then reflect on what you wrote. You might be surprised at how many things you start to notice.
• Be mindful of your own needs. Treat yourself to something you like. Take a walk. Buy a fresh apple and eat it while enjoying a good book.
• Reflect on the needs of those around you. Think of one kind thing you can do for someone else and do it. Giving to others can be powerful because it promotes cooperation and produces a sense of gratitude.
Following these tips will not take the struggles of life away, but they might help you process them — turning them into something that helps you manage your feelings.
Brought to you by Salem Health Hospitals and Clinics
Salem Health West Valley Hospital and a medical group of primary and specialty care offer exceptional care to people in and around Oregon’s mid-Willamette Valley. West Valley Hospital has been serving our community for more than 100 years, today with a 24-hour emergency department, and a wide range of services including imaging, surgery and rehabilitation. Visit www.salemhealth.org/westvalley.
