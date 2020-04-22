My father, and his father before him, were small business owners. And though my time in the private sector was brief, I remember well the emotional impact of pouring your heart into a business only to see it vanish because of a seismic shift in economic realities.
Whether your business is a dairy, a small audiology clinic, or international sales, all small businesses matter. Our national security depends upon a robust small business ecosystem – it is the backbone of our economy. And unfortunately, the COVID-19 contagion demonstrates that our formula for wealth generation is no longer aligned with 21st Century realities.
Small businesses are distinct from multinational corporations. Large corporations have ready access to capital – they always have – and always will. However, many of our smallest businesses operate on a month-to-month basis: they simply cannot survive prolonged economic uncertainty.
Absent an immediate rescue, Oregon will lose thousands of home-grown small businesses. In turn, tens of thousands of Oregonians will lose a job, permanently. The old playbook must be tossed away: it is time for us to take bold action – to support our local employers – and the workers they employ.
Accordingly, I urge a three-pronged strategy for defending our small business ecosystem: 1) establishment of sector-specific assistance to all businesses with at least 40 percent of their workforce living in the state; 2) zero-interest grants for all businesses willing to maintain existing staffing; and 3) an amendment to the Oregon Constitution establishing an Oregon State Bank.
Oregon must act now. We cannot wait for the US Government to figure it out. Congress passed an enormous assistance package, but the feds continue to stumble through its execution. And now, the most important part of the plan – the Paycheck Protection Program – has apparently run out of money. Too many small businesses are drowning in the red-tape. We must act now before we lose any more local enterprises.
We must find a way to reward companies that put employees first. These partnerships should be provided additional assistance during economic catastrophe. Loans aren’t good enough. For many small operations there is no certainty of when the contagion will end; they are justifiably nervous about seeking loans on future revenues – when those revenues are a gamble.
We must remember the lessons of the last recession: for-profit banks are not the best instrument for disbursing assistance to our smallest businesses. Banks are inherently risk averse: it is counter to their organizational culture to streamline even federally secured assistance for struggling enterprises. The failure today, again, of untimely disbursement of assistance is not the fault of the banks – it is the fault of Congress.
Ultimately, the challenge we face today is less about the COVID-19 contagion than a decades-in-the-making breakdown of our strategic investments and underfunded societal safety nets. COVID-19 did not create our problems, it merely illuminated long ignored structural and systemic vulnerabilities.
Together we can save our economy through helping small businesses; together we can assure greater economic resilience through formation of a publicly controlled state bank.
Oregon State Representative Paul Evans (D-District 20)
