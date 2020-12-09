By Andreya Nicholson
I am writing to express my extreme shock, dismay, anger, and disappointment upon learning of your (Western Oregon University) decision to cut the Master of Music program at Western Oregon University.
I am graduate of not only the undergraduate music program but also the graduate program. I have been very proud to say I graduated from WOU. Your music department at the school is incredibly unique. Your music department is one of the very few in the United States that offers current and prospective students’ opportunities to study not only a classical music but contemporary music as well. Classes that were required to graduate from both programs focused the students learning not only on enhancing their musicianship but also focused the students in making ourselves marketable in many different areas. Students were given opportunities to explore music that they would never been able to elsewhere. We took the stage with the likes of Lizz Wright, Dave Frishberg, Martha Reeves, and Allen Toussaint. We studied music from all corners on the earth. We lost sleep preparing for listening exams where short clips of music would be played, and we had to identify the title, composer, and date from extremely shortened clips. We learned how to properly research, produce, compose, arrange, and program music. I was fortunate to be awarded a graduate teaching assistantship helping to plan and execute the Mel Brown Summer Jazz Workshop. I remember many times arriving at Smith Music Hall as early as 7:30 a.m. and not leaving till 8:30 p.m. Working, going to classes, and attending and performing in concerts in the evenings. I know that I was not the only one keeping these hours. The professors that I was fortunate enough to learn from pushed me and my fellow students to be the best versions of ourselves. The standard that they pushed us to achieve has helped me in my professional and personal life.
It is because of my education at Western Oregon University that I was able to secure my position in my current job. I was hired to teach voice, choir, theory, and early childhood education at the Saint Lucia School of Music. It is because of the well-rounded music education that I received not only in my undergraduate studies but also in my graduate studies that I have this job. I have been called on in my position to run a radio program, plan a two-and-half-hour concert for the annual jazz festival, and plan and manage multiple workshops. I have been called on to perform for ambassadors, government officials, and governor generals. I could not have done this without the exceptional education provided to me and facilitated by the incredible faculty led by incomparable Dr. Diane Baxter. The lessons, standards, and impact set by this faculty and this program are being felt 6,000 miles away on a tiny island nine years later. I was fortunate to bring students from my little school to campus for the Mel Brown Summer Jazz Workshop. The full-circle moment came for me seeing my advanced student Vyrtue take the stage in Smith Hall to sing, the same stage I stood on so many times before. I was so proud to be her teacher, but also so very proud of the program I was blessed to be a part of. Proud that I graduated. Proud that the lessons I had learned at Western had translated into this. The lessons, both about life and music, that were taught by your very diverse faculty, are being imparted to the young students I am so very fortunate to call mine.
I know that decision has been already made. My words won’t change the outcome. But I needed to say that this decision is not a good one. You, as an institution, will be losing a great deal. The outcome of this decision may not be felt immediately, but it will be felt. I learned the lesson at WOU that results take time to measure. The impact will be felt. Maybe not today, tomorrow, or in six months’ time, but it will happen. It was Henry Wadsworth Longfellow who stated that “Music is the Universal language of mankind.” With your decision to close this program you are shutting off the communication of young minds that you serve. You are shutting the door to possibilities. And in today’s dizzying, ever changing world don’t we need more possibility? Don’t we need unity? I can say that music is a unifier. I have seen it happen. A well-rounded music education, especially at the graduate degree level, opens the world up to possibilities. I have seen possibilities open up not only at home but here in Saint Lucia. I am saddened to see this unique program gone from a university that once championed their diverse programs and supported their wonderful professors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.