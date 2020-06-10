Last week, the large turnout for Black Lives Matter protests in Monmouth surprised me. In this community, it had always seemed more likely to see a White person waving a Confederate flag than a protest sign. If you’re offended that I made such assumptions, I urge you to reflect: What have we done to make a BLM rally anything but unexpected? What has Polk County done to consistently tell our Black community members we want them here?
White people, we have to be anti-racist even when there are no salient, unifying tragedies to protest against. We have to be vocally, visibly, unrelentingly anti-racist at all times. We must listen without defensiveness when our Black neighbors talk about their experiences. When we witness harassment, we must speak up, step in, shield the victim. When we see a person of color being detained by police, we must pull out our phones and start recording. Our job is to be vigilant. Make it as instinctive as the fight-or-flight response — when we see racism at work, we put a stop to it, including and especially in all-White company.
We’re more likely to be in White company than not in Polk County. That doesn’t mean we are exempt from being anti-racist; quite the opposite. The power of a majority-White, small-town protest lies in challenging the normalization of White supremacy, telling everyone “you don’t have to wave a Dixie flag to be respected by your rural community. In fact, if you do that, you are liable to be ostracized.”
We need to make that message clear in every conversation we have with our White neighbors. We cannot let things slide because we want to avoid confrontation. We have the privilege of shrugging and looking away, but that is one privilege we must never exercise.
I am not exempt, and neither are you. You, White person reading this, must make the daily choice to self-examine, confront your biases, right the wrongs in your behavior, apologize for harm you have caused, and fight vehemently against injustice in all its forms. If we believe in the ideals of liberty and opportunity for all, we have to crush the insidious disease that has stopped us from attaining those ideals since our nation’s inception.
Polk County, I’m beyond proud of you for protesting, but we have a long way to go. Let’s get to work.
Madeline Hannah
Madeline Hannah is a graduate assistant at Western Oregon University’s Writing Center.
