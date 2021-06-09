Would you ever describe vehicular manslaughter as just driving a car? Stabbing someone as just moving an arm? That’s what defenders of Rep. Mike Nearman would have you think, based on their absurd defense published in the May 19 Itemizer-Observer Guest Opinion.
According to them, letting violent demonstrators into a closed Capitol building is “just opening a door.”
Their parade of irrational justifications would be laughable if it weren’t so dangerous and insulting to the intelligence of the public. It’s simple: either Nearman’s actions were intentional or unintentional. Either way, Nearman is responsible for his actions and the subsequent turmoil.
If Nearman intentionally let them in, then his action could have been a form of civil disobedience. He could have spoken out in support and solidarity, or openly protested alongside them. He could have accepted the consequences honorably. He didn’t do that. Rather, while serving as a lawmaker, with the legislature in session, he exited the building via a side door not used by the public, granting access to rioters who caused damage and injured police. He then walked around the building and went back inside again through a separate secure door.
If it was an accident — if he was simply not paying attention — then his actions demonstrate gross incompetence and carelessness. If it was an accident, he would have simply apologized. Right?
His actions, intentional or not, put in jeopardy not only his fellow legislators — Republicans, Democrats, and Independents — but also the legislative staff, counsel, law enforcement, and the hard-working, non-political, dedicated Capitol employees who proudly keep the building clean and the lights on.
In rural Oregon, we stand up for family values and for what’s right. We teach our children to own up and apologize when they hurt others, regardless of whether it was intentional or accidental. In our families, marriages, classrooms, workplaces, places of worship, and in our communities, we are expected to express remorse, apologize, and promise not to do it again when we’ve hurt someone.
But has Nearman owned up or apologized? No. Instead of apologizing, he has shifted the blame to others. This behavior is unacceptable in every situation, let alone from an elected public official.
For his actions, Mike Nearman has been charged with two misdemeanor counts: first-degree official misconduct, and second-degree criminal trespass. He has a right to a fair trial, to defend himself, and certainly he is entitled to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
But, he is our elected representative. He is, in fact, our employee. Whatever his criminal liability, his political culpability is beyond question. He deserves to be fired from his job, especially given his words and behavior since.
Since he refuses to take responsibility, the Oregon GOP must step up and vote to expel Nearman from the legislature. House District 23 is safely Republican, and surely, there is another Republican in this district who can do the work of representing rural Oregon values without asking us to accept behavior we wouldn’t accept from our children.
Judith Audin
Fred & Nancy Brown
Bob & Carol Christ
Carol Klover
