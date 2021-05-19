We believe the accusations against Representative, Mike Nearman, regarding his walking out of a State Capitol building door on December 21, 2020, is nothing more than a Democratic partisan attempt to silence the voices of Oregon Citizens.
Representative Nearman broke nothing. He burned nothing. He vandalized nothing. He threatened no one. He harmed no one. He simply left the building through a door. And when the people who were outside came in, people who had every right to be there, they were met with violent resistance.
Compare this to the behavior of House Speaker Kotek’s own chief of staff who was involved in Portland rioting. As reported by The Hill on 9/10/2020, entitled “Top Aid for Oregon House Speaker Among dozens arrested in Portland.”
The article further states “Kristina Narayan was arrested for interfering with a Police Officer after the event became a riot and the crowd was given multiple orders to disperse, which she did not do”, Portland Officer Derek Carmon told The Hill.
In response Speaker Kotek said that “freedom of expression” represents the “foundation of democracy.” “Every person-including members of my staff-has the right to stand up for what they believe and engage in nonviolent resistance.”
Perhaps what Kotek meant was; every person except those who oppose me politically, because in the news release on January 11, 2021, Kotek called for Nearman to resign, stating that he
“let rioters into the Oregon State Capitol.”
Those people were not rioters. Instead, they were Oregon Citizens wanting to participate in a Legislative Session as provided by in Article IV, Section 14 of the Oregon Constitution, “Deliberations to be open.” as well as ORS 192.63 (1) and (2).
Representative Nearman’s involvement in the Legislature has never posed a threat to the safety of other legislators, nor to anyone else. He has always been a strong proponent for the rights and freedoms of all Oregonians.
We demand that all charges be immediately dropped with a full exoneration of Representative Nearman, regarding the events of December 21, 2020.
Kris Golly
James F. Ross
Don Seil
