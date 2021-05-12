The City of Monmouth has engaged in a years-long effort to replace its failing City Hall building.
This effort has culminated in Measure 27-133, a request for $3 million in taxpayer support for this important project.
Measure 27-133 asks property owners for only $0.19 / $1,000 of assessed value; for the average homeowner, that would be around $38 per year for the next 30 years.
What will home-owners get for that price?
A city hall that will remain standing after an earthquake, ready to assist with emergency response.
A city hall that is accessible to the less able bodied.
A city hall to be proud of, one that reflects the values of quality and prudence that this community has long embraced.
A city hall that is big enough to grow into in the future.
A city hall with a public meeting space able to host large gatherings, something the city currently lacks.
We can have all these things at a very affordable cost, by joining this voter-approved bond with already available Urban Renewal funds and carefully accrued savings.
This plan is the work of architects and engineers, bond agencies and our own finance department. It is carefully thought out. It is ready to go as soon as this bond is approved.
So let’s get going! Please vote to approve Measure 27-133 by next Tuesday May 18.
Mail your ballot by Friday, or drive it to the drop box in Dallas.
John Oberst
Co-chair, Friends of Monmouth City Hall
