Freelance reporter Tom Henderson, and Robert(Bob)Dunn, the subject of our story on A1 titled “World War II veteran gets parade for his birthday” both did us an enormous favor this week.
We’ve been writing about heavy topics, from Black Lives Matter protests and vigils, to COVID-19-related restrictions to an economy that will require stretched budgets to be stretched even thinner.
It was a breath of fresh air to feature something fun about a community coming together to honor a 98-year-old veteran who wanted to celebrate his birthday despite a pandemic.
Thank you Angel Hatchell, Bob’s friend and former caregiver, and all others who made it possible. We hope you had a wonderful time Bob!
