The Bible describes numerous events which contradict current scientific knowledge. The Old Testament gives only seven days for creation, the earth has four corners, and obedient animals walk two-by-two into Noah’s ark. In Egypt water became blood, all the first-born Egyptian sons died overnight, and the Red Sea rolled back letting the Jews walk on dry ground. Joshua prayed and God demolished the walls of Jericho, Elijah raised a widow’s son from the dead, three Jewish men survived a raging furnace, and there are many more.
The New Testament also has astonishing stories: Jesus is conceived by God, he turned water into fine wine, he walked on the surface of the sea, he instantly healed the sick and paralyzed, and he raised Lazarus after his death four days before. These miraculous stories culminate with the resurrection of Jesus from a stone grave on the third day. Do scientific advancements in knowledge make these ancient stories mere myths and render the Bible untrustworthy?
For some the Bible’s supernatural accounts cancel God. Charles Darwin wrote early in his life, “But I had gradually come…to see that the Old Testament from its manifestly false history of the world…was no more to be trusted than the beliefs…of any barbarian.” Later, he claimed to be an agnostic, though some feel this was only to soften harsh public reaction.
What about a square earth? The apostle John wrote: “After this I saw four angels standing at the four corners of the earth, holding back the four winds of the earth…”. (Revelation 7:1, English Standard Version). John claims to write the words of God.
Written communication, even when inspired by God, must use concepts the readers understand and stay focused on the important message. For example, if we describe the Heimlich maneuver for a choking person, we should use non-technical words and only include essential information: Stand behind and wrap your arms around the person. Make a fist just above their belly button and grasp your fist with your other hand. Firmly thrust inward and upward five times. Repeat. No explanation needed of anatomy, fluid displacement mechanics, pounds of pressure required, and oxygenation in the brain.
In a similar way, the Bible tells us what we need to know to return to God. God could have told the human writers of the Bible, “Oh, by the way, the earth isn’t square”; God didn’t write a science textbook. The intent of the Bible is to reveal a holy God, unholy humans, and God’s action for reconciliation. He used the language of ancient times and His incarnate Son to tell us the story of redemption.
What about seven days for creation? The book of Job includes questions for us to consider. Job had lost his wealth, health, and family in a satanic test of his faith. Then he declared his innocence, implying he did not deserve such suffering. God responded: “Where were you when I laid the foundation of the earth? Tell me if you have understanding. Who determined its measurements-surely you know! Or who stretched the line upon it? On what were its bases sunk or who laid its cornerstone, when the morning stars sang together and all the sons of God shouted for joy?” (Job 38:4-6, ESV).
What about all the Biblical miracles? The late Timothy Keller, New York City minister and author of “The Reason for God”, explained that scientists must approach all phenomenon as having a natural cause because that is the only measurement they can make.
However, if they declare there is no other possible cause for the existence of our world or any of the Biblical miracles, scientists make a philosophical presupposition, which steps out of the realm of science. They have tools to examine our physical world, but not for things metaphysical.
A person who is willing to consider that science does not have all the answers can see divine power in our world. The apostle Paul wrote, “For what can be known about God is plain to them, …For his invisible attributes, namely, his eternal power and divine nature have been clearly perceived, ever since the creation of the world, in the things that have been made.” (Romans 1:19-20, ESV). The wonders of nature demonstrate supremely intelligent design and engineering. Cetaceans (whales, dolphins, porpoises), unlike other mammals, are born tail-first to avoid drowning in the birthing process, since they immediately need to breath air. How many cetacean newborns drowned until “they naturally learned” it’s better to go out backwards? And if they did learn this behavior, who added their innate ability to learn?
While we wish we could have been present for any of these miracles to strengthen our faith, we can be encouraged by the words of Jesus to Thomas, who was absent when Jesus first presented himself after his resurrection. Jesus saw Thomas and he invited him to touch his hands and his side. “Thomas answered him, ‘My Lord and my God!’ Jesus said to him, ‘Have you believed because you have seen me? Blessed are those who have not seen and yet have believed.’” (John 20:28-29, ESV).
Mr. Pastor (yes, that is his last name but not his profession) is a local resident and graduate of Bethel Theological Seminary in Minnesota (M.Div., M.Th.).
