The Bible describes numerous events which contradict current scientific knowledge. The Old Testament gives only seven days for creation, the earth has four corners, and obedient animals walk two-by-two into Noah’s ark. In Egypt water became blood, all the first-born Egyptian sons died overnight, and the Red Sea rolled back letting the Jews walk on dry ground. Joshua prayed and God demolished the walls of Jericho, Elijah raised a widow’s son from the dead, three Jewish men survived a raging furnace, and there are many more.

The New Testament also has astonishing stories: Jesus is conceived by God, he turned water into fine wine, he walked on the surface of the sea, he instantly healed the sick and paralyzed, and he raised Lazarus after his death four days before. These miraculous stories culminate with the resurrection of Jesus from a stone grave on the third day. Do scientific advancements in knowledge make these ancient stories mere myths and render the Bible untrustworthy?

