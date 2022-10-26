As ballots hit mailboxes, voters in over 100 cities and 26 counties across the state will vote once again on psilocybin therapy access in local jurisdictions.
If these measures pass it will result in banning local access to the breakthrough treatment for depression and anxiety in each local jurisdiction, a decision that advocates, including veterans, say is a hardship for those facing mental health challenges.
“Many veterans in rural Oregon already suffer from a lack of access to mental health treatment and banning psilocybin therapy in their local communities will just make it that much harder for them,” says veteran Armand LeComte. “Some veterans cannot afford to drive hours to access mental health services, and I hope voters in Oregon cities and counties protect vital access to psilocybin therapy for these veterans and others who need it.”
Oregon’s psilocybin therapy program is the result of the passage of Measure 109 in 2020, when in response to a statewide mental health crisis, voters approved the country’s first psilocybin therapy program to help those suffering from depression and anxiety. Under the measure, cities and counties had the ability to proceed with psilocybin therapy with no action on their part, or they could create additional time, place and manner regulations governing the services in their community. Communities who did not want to block access to psilocybin treatment had the option to send prohibition of psilocybin services to local voters in November, even if their local community had voted in support of the measure.
While the majority of the jurisdictions with local measures banning psilocybin therapy did not pass Measure 109 in 2020, there are several Oregon counties and cities where Measure 109 did pass that have referred bans to the ballot: Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Deschutes and Jackson counties and the cities of Coos Bay, McMinnville and Philomath.
“Last year voters in these places passed psilocybin therapy, and ignoring the will of the voters and banning access to a promising treatment for mental health is cruel and undemocratic,” said Sam Chapman, Executive Director of the Healing Advocacy Fund.
In Oregon, 137 cities and 10 counties are moving forward with psilocybin therapy locally, which translates into local access for more than 2.5 million Oregonians. Seventeen of the state’s 20 most populous cities will allow psilocybin therapy within their jurisdiction. These numbers will likely increase after local measure votes on Election Day.
Oregon’s psilocybin therapy program is tightly regulated. Psilocybin will not be available for retail sales, and the consumption of psilocybin will only be allowed in licensed service centers under the care of a licensed and trained facilitator. Service centers will not be allowed near schools, and psilocybin therapy will only be available to those over the age of 21.
