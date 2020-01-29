I want to take this moment to thank all of the Roth’s shoppers that helped our church, Centro De Milagros, with a food drive we conducted to help the Western Oregon University Student food pantry. The generosity of the people that gave was tremendous, and we greatly appreciate what you did to help the students have food in their pantry. A survey has shown that 9 to 50 percent of students go hungry at one time or another while at school. We don’t want any student going hungry, so we try to help as best we can. Thank you manager, Kevin Rogers for allowing us to do this food drive. God bless you and everyone that gave for this effort. Matthew 21:40 “And the King will say, ‘I tell you the truth, when you did it to one of the least of these my brothers and sisters, you were doing it to me!’”
Margie Montoya
Dallas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.