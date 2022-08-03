Recent record high temperatures across the U.S. and the world remind us daily of our future if we do not act. In previous columns we have talked about numerous things that we as individuals can do to reduce our impact on the climate change crisis that we face.
The last column discussed replacing our gasoline or diesel-powered vehicles with electric or hybrid vehicles to save dollars while we reduce our carbon pollution. Some of the other things we can do are to walk or use public transportation more often, stop idling our cars while stopped, and consider replacing “natural gas” appliances and heating with comparable electric systems.
Today, I’d like to shift gears a bit and consider saving water. What, you say, does water have to do with energy, climate change, or greenhouse gasses? Well, it turns out that a large chunk of our carbon emissions to the atmosphere is due to the fossil fuel used to pump and transport water. Water is essential for domestic uses, for industry, and for agriculture, and many other sectors of our society.
Thus, saving water is saving energy, and saving energy is saving carbon emissions (and money). Just think of water as energy. There are many ways that we, as individuals and as families, can conserve water, and thus cut back on fuel consumption.
One simple thing we can do is wash clothes and dishes with only full loads and use cold water. On this note, when it’s time to replace washing machines and dishwashers, look for EPA Energy Star rated products. Replacing toilets with low-flush models saves a lot of water, as does installing low-flow faucets and showerheads. Spending less time in the shower helps as well.
I recommend contacting Energy Trust of Oregon. They came to our house and made recommendations on priorities for saving energy and money. While they were here, they left free low-flow faucet and shower heads as well as LED light bulbs. Well worth the appointment!
While we’re talking about water, it’s reported that municipal systems, especially in older communities, waste up to 50 percent of the water pumped from wells or surface sources because of leaking pipes. So, you might ask your public works department to see the data from your city – and urge them to replace those leaking pipes. That will save water, energy, and money.
Michael Cairns is a retired U.S. EPA research scientist, community volunteer, and a 45-year resident of Independence. To learn more about a local climate action group, go to www.mitown-climate.org or email michael.cairns@yahoo.com.
