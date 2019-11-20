I watched the impeachment hearings last week.
Bill Taylor, George Kent, and Marie Yovanovitch were polite, competent and truthful: they are heroes.
Certain members of the House Intelligence committee were just the opposite.
Most people in Polk County are polite, competent, and trustworthy, but so many of them are supporting a president that is just the opposite. How can this be?
Perhaps they have been exposed to facts/lies that makes them feel that the president’s behavior and policies are OK.
You might test this hypothesis by asking Trump apologists where they get their news.
Don Ellingson
Dallas
