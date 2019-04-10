The word “inclusion” can seem like a bit of a buzzword, similar to diversity, equity and so on.
The intentions behind so many efforts to be inclusive are admirable.
A recent information session by Merit through the city of Independence (see story on A10) to include people who may not feel comfortable participating in business classes that are given at a location they don’t frequent, and in a language they don’t feel fully comfortable speaking, is a step in the right direction.
That Independence has a staff position committed to bilingual community outreach also is a step in the right direction.
A great next step would be to have events and gatherings that are welcoming to everyone to come together instead of separating them.
The monthly Conversation Club/Club de Conversación at the Independence Public Library seems like a great place for people to meet, practice their language skills — English and Spanish — and make new friends — an inclusive environment where people can encourage and learn from each other.
Why not take the same approach when organizing workshops and city meetings or town halls?
We appreciate the efforts our cities have made to be more inclusive, but see a long ways to go as far as getting the invitation out to all.
To see a great example of inclusivity, take a look at the Community Fiesta. It used to be called the Mexican Fiesta, but the name was changed a few years ago.
While there is a variety of music in English and Spanish and speakers in both languages, there is no doubt, everyone is welcome to enjoy the event.
