Some basic, now widely accepted facts about climate change:
1. Our global climate is rapidly changing.
2. Earth is seeing warmer temperatures, as well as increasing frequencies of flooding, drought, wildfires, and storms.
3. Glaciers are rapidly melting, sea levels are rising, ocean temperatures are becoming too high to support sea life, coral reefs are dying, farm crops are failing, and people are starving.
4. Plant and animal populations around the world are racing toward extinction.
5. Human activities are the cause of this climate change.
6. Future conditions will get worse unless we radically change our behaviors.
7. We generally know what change is needed to stop the damage and reverse the deadly effects.
8. Society has lacked the political will to make the changes necessary to turn around this disaster.
Recent weather conditions are changing this last fact about climate change as people personally experience global warming. Psychologists say that the brutal summer of 2023 is changing attitudes enough that people will demand action. Individuals find it hard to not only abandon fundamental, long-held beliefs, but also to change accepted ways of doing things. Now our future literally depends on such change.
One of our major U.S. cities just experienced a month when temperatures were greater than 110 degrees every day. July was the hottest month in world history – ever – and by a lot! This was due to our continued burning of coal, oil, and natural gas. To put the climate change situation in perspective, it is quite possible that the summer of 2023 will be the coolest summer we will see for the rest of our lives!
New federal laws now enable us to change this trajectory. Great new job opportunities are available to build the infrastructure of the future in sustainable ways. Factory construction and manufacturing jobs are growing.
As individuals, we can replace our old cars and trucks with electric or hybrid vehicles, we can drive less (think M-I Trolley), we can replace our old gas furnace and water heater with electric heat pump systems. We can consider installing solar panels on our roofs. And we don’t have to do these things all at once. We can replace fossil fuel burning equipment with sustainable equipment when the old stuff wears out. In the end, we will save money, save greenhouse gas emissions, and help save our Earth.
After all, the future is up to us.
Michael Cairns is a retired U.S. EPA research scientist, community volunteer, and a 45-year resident of Independence. To learn more about a local climate action group, go to www.mitown-climate.org or email michael.cairns@yahoo.com.
