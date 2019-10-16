So far, this fall has been day after day of mostly sunny skies and cold mornings, but the rain is due to revisit us as soon as today — and it may last a week before we see another break.
While it’s too early for the cities to begin leaf pickups, it isn’t too early to think about the fall leaves cluttering up the drains on your streets. As you walk around your neighborhood, consider paying attention to those street drains. Are they covered in leaves? If they aren’t now, they may be, and can cause localized flooding. It helps everyone if you take a moment and clear the leaves and debris from those spots.
Leaves are great for mulching the garden and flower beds, but if you want the city to come pick yours up, remember to watch the Itemizer-Observer in coming weeks for the dates when your city will pick them up. Please follow the instructions to make it easier on city employees to do their jobs in leaf collection.
For now, we can enjoy them while they last on the trees as they brighten even a cloudy day with vibrant yellows, oranges and reds.
Halloween is still two weeks away, but many local organizations will begin hosting fall festivals. Keep an eye on our social pages to see where those festivals will be and when — if your organization is hosting one, let us know so we can spread the word.
