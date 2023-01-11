Recently, in a Mexican restaurant in Houston, Texas, a patron shot and killed a man who was robbing other patrons. The robber was masked and brandishing what appeared to be a pistol. If the man who shot the robber is charged with murder for protecting himself and others from a potentially lethal threat, then we have a serious problem.

We have another problem. Millions of undocumented people have crossed our border from El Paso to San Diego and in between. America is being invaded. We do not have enough free housing, welfare and food stamps to support all these people.

