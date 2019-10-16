No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted.
Dallas Organization of the Year, The Kindness Club, started out as a small group of eight individuals in Dallas all searching for a sense of well-being, contentment and happiness. Through twice-a-month meetings these individuals discovered that doing acts of kindness for others brought each something they felt were missing.
Today the Kindness Club meets the needs of Dallas students via the Friday Pantry and Friday Bag Program.
On Sept. 21, First Presbyterian Church hosted an International Day of Peace benefit concert for The Kindness Club.
Thank you to Business of the Year, Grandma’s Attic Sewing Emporium, for their exquisite quilt display. Thank you to the City of Dallas for sponsoring and making this event possible. Thank you to Mayor Brian Dalton who spoke at the concert to the importance of The Kindness Club’s presence in Dallas. Thank you to the talented musicians of Cash and Company & violinist Mark Babson. Also, Thank you to the following individuals for their volunteerism and support; Dawn Reynolds, Ann Hurd, Agnes Conkel and volunteers from First Presbyterian Church.
Thank you to Debbie McCleery and all who organize and run The Kindness Club.
To make a tax deductible contribution to The Kindness Club visit https://www.thekindnessclubdallasoregon.com/ or mail donation to 724 SW Hayter St.
Tawnya Kreft
Dallas
