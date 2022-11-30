That’s when your body is ready for its strongest efforts. It is alerting you in unpredictable situations that there may be danger ahead. It is like a smoke alarm in your house. You don’t want to remove the batteries. You don’t want to turn it off with medication if you don’t have to (and especially not with alcohol or street drugs).
You want to see what’s setting it off and what solutions come with the territory. There may be the possibility of real physical danger in your environment (like living too close to a flooding river). Or, if the anxiety has no basis in reality, it may point to a situation you can face head-on, embrace it in successive approximations until you conquer it (like letting yourself get closer and closer to a spider).
Or the origin of the anxiety may be left over from a previous painful experience in an unpredictable situation, such as a previous relationship with a lover, spouse, boss or parent.
Some similarities in a current situation or relationship may be setting off the alarm. Or it may be coming from your thoughts, your self-talk regarding uncertainty in your future, also likely practiced in past chancy situations, maybe even copying the not-so-good example of someone you looked up to.
You can learn to replace irrational thoughts with rational self-talk until your anxiety is under control. (Your chances of crashing in a commercial airliner are so much less than even having an auto accident on the way to the airport.)
It could also be from your subconscious mind, conditioned from a bad situation in your past when you were too young to understand what was happening (like an unpredictability scary parent when you were two years old). You can still learn cognitive skills and relaxing techniques to work through it and be better off for it.
Anxiety actually produces oxytocin, the bonding hormone in our bodies. Given our evolutionary history, we are descendants of people who survived by getting back to our group, those we bonded with who cared about us and reassured us or helped protect us when we felt anxious. Consequently, we can calm our anxiety, at least temporarily, by just talking about it with a listening, caring person we know.
And so, these anxious days, we want to stick with our tribe, even when voting. Are we ignoring the facts to do so?
Jerry Nathan is a retired psychologist who lives in Dallas.
