I became a commissioner in January 2019 when Jennifer Wheeler stepped down for financial reasons after eight years of service. At the time, the other two commissioners were Mike Ainsworth and Craig Pope. Both were very involved in numerous projects and departments within the county. Both of these gentlemen are very good communicators and stressed the importance of having an open and honest dialogue on all issues to find the best answers.
Commissioner Jeremy Gordon was appointed when Mike stepped down for personal reasons with 10 years served. Jeremy brings a new and different perspective into the office which enhances our efforts. Our discussions can be very intense at times but we are all focused on making Polk County a better place to live.
Together we have taken rural broadband from having less than 50% available coverage to over 94% coverage in rural areas. Partnering with local broadband providers with $1 million of the covid relief fund for our rural youth, families and industries. We are currently in the process of enhancing it even more with $1.7 million from Senator Boquist and the state’s broadband funding project bringing fiber to Rickreall and Falls City. Commissioner Pope started that effort 8 years ago and today we are all benefitting from his foresight.
Our county roads are recognized by ODOT as the best in the state and we operate with a frugal, long-range plan. We have created a great partnership with ODOT working on key state intersections and roads within the county to enhance the safety and economic opportunities for all of us. We fought for our businesses through the covid period directing over $2 million of relief funds to our local businesses. With the $16.8 million we received as Polk County’s relief funds, we are investing in long term upgrades in our infrastructure, being careful not to create programs that we will not be able to fund in the future.
We are investing over $800,000.00 in our Polk County Jail with a new camera and intercom system. For our Emergency Management system we are updating our radio towers and moving from analog to a digital system to help our Public Safety and First Responders communication abilities and eliminate the dead spots at a cost of $1.2 million. We are also investing $300,000 in our fairgrounds with updates to our HVAC systems and building maintenance.
This is all possible because we can collaborate as a team and focus on long term investments that will benefit the entire county that we would not be able to do in the future without a bond measure or some sort of special financing.
Our current team is balanced and focused on improving Polk County. Let’s keep Commissioner Craig Pope and Jeremy Gordon on the job!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.