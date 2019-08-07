I enjoyed last week’s Micky Garus’ zany romp through facts and history.
Good job by him trying to fill the void left by the closing of MAD Magazine. Alfred E. Newman would be proud.
Instead of a run for commissioner, maybe think about a job at the Onion newspaper. They’re always on the lookout for good gag writers.
Mike Neufeldt
Dallas
