The Monmouth Skate park committee along with both the cities of Monmouth and Independence would like to give another enthusiastic thank you, this time to Roth’s Grocery for hosting a very successful Bottle Drive. Again we also appreciate the continued support and feedback from the community at our fundraisers. Without you we could not obtain our goal.
Brice Spreadbury
Monmouth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.