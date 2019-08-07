I heard some good — very good — advice from a man named Paul a few weeks ago that applies to the turmoil and bickering that we are seeing at the local, state and federal levels of our government. It concerns all Oregonians of good faith, and comes from the brilliant apostle Paul in a letter he wrote to the Galatians (Gal 5:1, 13-18) hundreds of years ago. I know the I-O is a secular newspaper, but Paul’s advice hit me right between the eyes because it so perfectly bridges the secular/religious divide, and it couldn’t be more appropriate for our time. He wrote, “For you were called to freedom …” But do not abuse this freedom, “rather, serve one another through love … love your neighbor as yourself.” And here’s the punchline: “But if you go on biting and devouring one another, beware that you are not consumed by one another.”
Beware indeed.
Harold Tiernan
Dallas
