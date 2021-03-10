Schrader’s vote disappoints
Our federal representative, Kurt Schrader, voted against President Biden’s stimulus bill (named the American Rescue Plan) on the morning of Feb. 27. Rep. Schrader has not issued any statement about his vote, though I doubt his constituents who are having to juggle rent or mortgages, food and medicine costs, sometimes without work or without full-time work were in favor of his vote. Only half of the jobs lost during the pandemic have returned.
I wonder how much Rep. Schrader has contributed to food banks in his district?
The new relief package includes $1,400 for most Americans, as well as extra aid to schools and businesses and extends emergency unemployment benefits through August, increase child tax credits and will provide billions for struggling state and local governments.
There is some rental and mortgage assistance as well. The bill allocates $20 billion to create a national COVID-19 vaccination program, and an additional $50 billion for virus testing. The program is intended to help set up community vaccination sites across the country and eliminate vaccine shortages.
Rebecca Jay
Independence
